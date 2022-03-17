Hilary Duff, from Teenage Idol to Inspiring New Couple Relationships

Guillermo Azabal Los Angeles (USA), March 17 At the age of 14, Hillary Duff attracted a whole generation of children with her role as Lizzie McGuire. 20 years later, she appears in the series “How I Met Your Father”, a novel that shows her followers a modern vision of love and relationships as adults. Duff (Houston, USA, 1987) takes the baton in a spin-off production of the iconic “How I Met Your Mother” based on a description of two teenage sons about how Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby in the series) met their mother. “This is another series that does not imitate the first series, but tells a completely different world.” In an interview with Efe, the actress admits. The original work began airing in 2005, spent 9 seasons and managed to gain a huge amount of fans who personally grew up with lemons. Now, an American interpreter accepts the challenge of satisfying a demanding audience and says that he knows he is “aware of a great responsibility.” Incorporate early success over time The path to success made Duff the visible face of this long-awaited “spin-off”, but before that he even thought that it could be another Hollywood toy. It would not have been the first case because of the precocity with which fame came to him and the significant public exposure that surrounds him. According to Duff himself, it sometimes became “very stressful”. She was 10 years old when she first appeared on the big screen thanks to the movie “Casper Meets Wendy,” and therefore went to stardom with Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel. It is a series that was broadcast from 2001 to 2004, which, rather than acting, can perfectly explain the general doubts and problems of a period such as adolescence that he experienced at the time. However, she continued her young acting career with her feet on the ground and combined it with numerous projects she developed over the past 17 years. The pop rock singer, the designer of her own fashion line, sponsored by the company of Dona Karan (DKNY), took out her own perfume and wrote a series of novels for teenagers. For Duff, this professional and personal growth is mainly due to her family: three children and her current husband, producer and DJ Matthew Koma. “Matthew is a big fan of the original series, and he feels the meaning of the previous series and is accompanied by considerable pressure,” Duff said. Duff explains that he “knew all the characters,” but did not see the original production “religiously.” A sentimental description of the new world In “How I Met My Father,” Duff plays 30-year-old Sophie, who tries to find the perfect man and ends up with a new group of friends. Duff describes the character he plays as “a lovely girl who is lovely and determined to be loved.” Starting with the search for a traditional relationship ends with a sentimental description of a society that has adapted to the new era of dating through applications, different sexual orientations and the concept of a freer love. “We are in 2022, and the way we engage in relationships has changed a lot to deepen our sexuality and have a more inclusive world.” He says. Duff is a fiction series that, in addition to being fun, is expected to have a notable impact on around 21 million followers on social networks alone. The actress shares the cast of this production with Chris Lowell (Jesse), Josh Peck (Drew), Kim Catral (Sophie), Tom Ainsley (Charlie), and Francia Liza (Valentina). The latter says in an interview with Efe that it is “a pleasure” to work with Duff because “everything he touches turns into gold.” The first season of “How I Met Your Father” premiered at the end of January on the video-on-demand platform Hulu, and after hosting the initial 10 episodes, the second season with 20 new episodes is already being recorded: the best gac/bpm/copy (Photo)