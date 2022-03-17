Haiti: closing price of the euro today 17 March of EUR to HTG

In the last session, the euro traded at 117.41 gourdes on average at the close, an increase of 0.9% compared to 116.36 gourdes on average the previous day.

In the last week, the euro marked an increase of 0.63% and in year-on-year terms it still maintains a rise of 11.02%. Comparing this data with that of previous days, with this figure he stopped the negative streak he had in the previous two days. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it is manifestly lower than the numbers achieved for the last year (22.04%), therefore in this last phase it is trending less than usual.

In the annual photo, the euro has even changed by a high of 117.74 gourdes on average, while its lowest level has been 110.40 gourdes on average. The euro is closer to its value than to the minimum.

The Haitian

gourde La gourde (translated as “fat”) is the currency of official use in Haiti and is abbreviated as HGT, it is also divided into 100 cents and its production is regulated by the Bank of the Republic of Haiti.

Although its name comes from French, its origin refers to the Spanish currency called “gordos”; some citizens also call it “goud”, so that it sounds similar to the English word “mood”.

Introduced in 1813 to replace the old pound, they can currently be found for 5, 10, 20, 50 cents, as well as 1 and 10 gourdes, however, coins of 5, 10 and 20 cents do not maintain regular use, so their use is a minority.

As for tickets, they can be found from 10, 20, 25, 50, 100, 250 and 1000 gourdes. One Haitian gourde is currently equivalent to 0.0097 units of the US dollar, as well as 0.0085 units of euro.

Throughout its history, the gourde has had three broadcasts, the last one in 1872, which is the one that is currently used. In 1912 the currency was pegged to the US dollar, but in 1989 it was untied, despite the fact that today there are places where citizens prefer the use of the Haitian dollar, followed by the US dollar, the second most accepted currency.

It should be noted that demand for the currency is low outside the country, since Haiti is a country with a fragile economy, it is not an exporting nation and is fully dependent on agriculture to survive. In addition, its annual budget is 20 per cent financed by foreign aid.

On the other hand, Haitian banknotes have chosen images of historical figures, such as that of Marché Valliéres, a famous pedestrian market, as well as Catherine Flon, who is a symbol of the Haitian revolution, was the woman who sewed Haiti's first flag in 1803. The coat of arms appears on the back of all coins.

Regarding the economy, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has pointed out that Haiti, along with countries such as Suriname and Venezuela, is experiencing chronic inflation, partly aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, in the past year, the country has also had to face political destabilization following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the wave of violence and a major earthquake that occurred in April 2021.

