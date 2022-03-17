Get to know the Peruvian recipe to prepare the best garlic breads

A new recipe of the day to test your cooking skills. In that sense, it is now like a snack to eat it at any time, which allows you to reduce hunger for a period of time. It's about garlic bread, which generates a delight for your taste buds.

Along these lines, Acomer.pe has a simple recipe to prepare delicious garlic bread in large quantities. Garlic bread lowers cholesterol levels as well as blood pressure. It helps prevent prostate cancer. An organic compound in garlic, could have protective effects against stress. In addition, it reduces liver damage.

Follow the ingredients in order and step by step in preparation in order to continue your cooking skills that will allow you to show your family that everything is not shopping outside. It takes initiative to learn new dishes and it's your chance to prove it. Good luck.

INGREDIENTS

- Baguette bread - 1 (unit)

- Butter - 100 (grams)

- crushed garlic - 1 (tablespoonful)

- Chopped parsley - 1 (tablespoons)

- Parmesan or Mozzarella cheese - (to taste)

- Dried oregano - (to taste)

PREPARATION

- Cut the baguette bread into diagonal slices, set aside.

- In a bowl, mix 100 grams of butter, 1 tablespoonful of crushed garlic and 1 tablespoonful of finely chopped parsley. Once integrated, refrigerate until ready to use.

- Spread the butter composed on each slice of bread and place on a baking tray. Meanwhile you can preheat the oven to 200 ºC.

- Bake the slices of bread for 10 minutes at 200° C. Don't take your eyes off him, he could burn.

- Remove from the oven and serve.

- If you want special garlic bread, you can add grated cheese on top, dried oregano and take it to gratin for a few minutes.

EXPLANATORY VIDEO

OTHER BENEFITS OF GARLIC BAN

- Protects against colds.

- It acts as a natural antibiotic because it is rich in allicin, which is like an antibacterial

- Helps prevent the appearance of fungus. Many fungi have been found to be sensitive to this food

- Regulates sugar levels

- Helps protect the heart during heart surgery and after a heart attack.

SCIENTIFIC DEFENSE TO EAT BREAD

“We conducted several meta-analyses on whole grain consumption and health consequences, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature mortality,” Dagfinn Aune, a researcher, told Medium of the School of Public Health at Imperial College London. “When we looked at specific sources of grains, we found that whole grain bread, whole grain breakfast cereals, brown rice, and wheat bran were associated with minor risks.”

Aune does not agree that bread is considered a “junk” food, but rather the opposite. “Whole grain breads are healthy,” he said. His research found that consumption equivalent to 7.5 slices of whole grain bread per day is associated with “optimal health outcomes”.

And although he does not see “great benefit” from the consumption of white bread, the expert noted that the evidence that associates it with weight gain and other unhealthy consequences is “much less robust” than the data supporting the positive effects of whole-grain breads.

