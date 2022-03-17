For the date 7 will face U. San Martin and Carlos A. Mannucci

After winning his last match of the tournament, the host of this day will seek to keep his morale high. While the visit comes unmotivated after having fallen.

U. San Martín does not want to regret another fall: 1 to 3 ended their match against Alianza Atlético. In the previous 4 days, his results were varied: he has won 1 match and lost 3.

Carlos A. Mannucci arrives with a thrill after beating Carlos Stein 1-0.

San Martín and C. Mannucci will meet tomorrow at 17:30 (Argentina time). The match for the date 7 of Peru - Liga 1 Betsson 2022 will be played at the San Marcos stadium.

The last 5 times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The home team accumulated 1 victories, while the visit added 3. In 1 match they ended up even on the scoreboard.

Schedule U. San Martin and Carlos A. Mannucci, depending on country

Argentina: 5:30pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 3:30pm

Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 2:30pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 1:30pm

Venezuela: 4:30pm

