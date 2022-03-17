Dina Boluarte was not aware of the existence of a draft law to advance elections.

“The message that the President gave yesterday was the one approved by the Council of Ministers. Anyway, I did not know the last point [the advance of the election]. Because they didn't know it to us.”

The Minister of Social Inclusion for Peer Development (Midis) added that “the prime minister had discussed with the president, but what we approved was what the president told all the Peruvian people yesterday in Congress”, adding that the rest of the people were not aware of the proposals that were not raised either.

Despite the fact that this is a new sign of coordination between members of the administration, Minister Boluarte was not against holding elections to elect new presidents, vice-presidents and members of the House of Representatives. For her, it is a question of “probability within the legal framework.”

“He told me: 'Doc, we are making one last joint attempt in Congress to correct the political instability that exists. It is necessary and we will be able to reach an agreement to face the big problem that the country has. ' Announcing progress in the general election.' That's the truth. ” It was a statement by Prime Minister Aníbal Torres that surprised those who worked with him and those who attended the Congress a few hours after Pedro Castillo's speech.

What did Castillo say to Congress?

Shortly after the discussion of the vacancy movement against him was scheduled, President Castillo went to the Chamber of Congress to reach an agreement between the two national branches. It was a speech that reviewed the work carried out by the government over the past eight months and a speech calling for unity for the benefit of citizens.

Castillo admitted that there was a mistake during the administration, but denied that he was involved in acts of corruption. Although this was an attempt to ease tensions, he did not hesitate to discuss the work carried out by the Judiciary, the Prosecutor's Office, the Constitutional Court and the Office of the Ombudsman.

A person who has been involved in a scandal led by a former secretary since July last year said: “Today I firmly reaffirm that I have not committed acts of corruption, not to mention participating in situations where I tried to favor certain interests,” said the businessman who questioned Bruno Pacheco Karelim Lopez, a member of the Cabinet and a close family member.

“It is repeated in the media that I would have met and that I would connect with Mrs. Karelim Lopez, but his defense says the exact opposite.” He said at different points in the announcement. However, earlier the president himself admitted that today he had a meeting with a businessman who wanted to become an effective collaborator with the judicial system.

At the end of his speech, he told Congress that he would soon send “a package of reforms to overcome this structural crisis”, but he did not delve into what this was and did not even give details about the possible characteristics.Despite the attempt to build a bridge, Pedro Castillo will have to once again attend Congress on March 28 to face the ongoing vacancy process.

