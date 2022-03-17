Cuba estimates that its potato production will not meet domestic demand

Havana, 17 Mar The Cuban Ministry of Agriculture acknowledged this Thursday that domestic potato production in 2022 will not meet domestic demand and, at best, will be at last year's levels. As specialist Enel Espinosa explained to the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the estimated collection for this year is 116,396 tons, quantities “far from national demand”. However, he added, 56 per cent of the area dedicated to this crop was planted “outside the ideal calendar”, mainly due to lack of inputs”, which will make it difficult to meet the objectives. According to data from the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI) collated by Efe, this objective is similar to the harvest obtained in 2020 (115,385 tons), the last year for which we have recorded, which was the worst since 2017. If the official projection were achieved, it would be the fourth worst result of the potato harvest since 2000. Espinosa also acknowledges that the harvest will be far from the peaks recorded by Cuban agriculture, which at the turn of the century exceeded 300,000 tons of potatoes, more than double the current forecast. The information is known at an adverse time for the Cuban countryside, after negative data on its main crops, such as sugar, tobacco and coffee, were known in recent months. The country, which imports between 60 and 70% of the food it needs, is also going through a serious economic crisis, due to the pandemic, US economic sanctions and errors in national macroeconomic management. The crisis is marked by a shortage of basic goods, partial dollarization of the economy and a sharp rebound in prices. CHIEF jpm/jrh