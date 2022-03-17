Constitutional Court would review this Thursday the annulment of Alberto Fujimori's pardon

Constitutional Court In (TC) There are three lawsuits seeking the release of convicted former President Alberto Fujimori. As reported by La República, one of them will be seen this Thursday by the six judges who currently make up this institution.

Ernesto Blume has become the rapporteur, proposing to declare that the remedy to invalidate the humanitarian amnesty of the former president is well-founded. If approved, the judicial verdict would be lifted and Fujimori could be released after 25 years in prison for the crimes of La Cantouta and Barrios Altos.

The reference is the habeas law filed by lawyer Gregorio Parco to cancel the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Fujimori's pardon. 2017/12/24, President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski at the time awarded Fujimori Fujimori an amnesty for humanitarian assistance. The reason.

At that time, it was argued that the president's interests “did not meet essential legal requirements.” Thus, in October 2018, Fujimori returned to the prison of Diloes.

The positions of TC judges are divided. On the one hand, they will oppose the release of Fujimori, Marianella Ledesma, Eloy Espinosa Saldana and Manuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Blume and José Luis Saldon support it. Augusto Ferrero Costa, the current president of the Constitutional Court, can cast a decisive vote and, according to what is known, he vote in favor of the former president.

Fujimori Health

Former president Alberto Fujimori was discharged from the Centenario Clinic last Monday, With pulmonary fibrosis in Barbadillo prison He plans to continue treatment for atrial fibrillation, said his daughter and Fuelza Popular leader Keiko. Fujimori

The former presidential candidate indicated that in the afternoon his father was taken to the El Golf clinic to analyze the progression of pulmonary fibrosis.

“He will continue to receive rigorous medical observation of two major diseases: fibrosis and atrial fibrillation. On behalf of my brothers, I thank them for their concern and offer prayers for their speedy recovery,” said Keiko Fujimori through social networks.

On March 3, Essalud reported that Alberto Fujimori was taken from the Barbadillo prison in the Ate district to the 2nd hospital.

After the patient was stabilized by doctors in the shock trauma area of the hospital, the former president was taken to the Centenario Clinic, where he was carrying out treatment at the request of the patient and Impe's doctors.

