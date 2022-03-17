Congress: Podemos Bench responds to Carlos Anderson's resignation

“ Others will participate (...) I am interested in how they think and what they can contribute. I don't care what colors come in, but that they are worthy people with the expertise to do great things. This was a statement by the second Vice President of Congress who came to Congress with a group led by José Luna who raised the question.

“Resignation is always a pity, but political life continues. A statement from the House of Representatives is an uncomfortable thing that he will be more alone than a bad company. We have never ignored him, and although we have respected his decision, it seems that many times we do not understand it.Wong said while Anderson commented on the departure of the group.

“Even Carlos Anderson takes me under the pretext of visiting the castle with pastors. Not because it has its own vote, but because there was little contact, it is the drag of Daniel Uresti. “He said. It should be recalled that Anderson was a critic of the government of Pedro Castillo, and even attended a meeting in Miraflores that the President of the Republic could handle it quickly during his tenure.

“I was hoping that I could give some satisfaction regarding the proximity to the government, the use of positions and, in some way, the approach to power as a bargaining chip. I am far from such things, and I do not want to be on the back of this nature. This was part of the statement when Anderson announced his resignation from the Podemos Peru bench.

Power at risk

Anderson's departure left Podemos Peru with a bench consisting of only four members. If he did not get a new member, he is no longer officially a bench. However, the effect of resignation may also affect House Member Wong, the second vice-president of the Congress, whose position is aimed at those who belong to the bench. The decision on this issue should be discussed at the General Meeting or in a spokesperson.

In addition, Wong is also the chairman of the Consumer Defense Committee because he can be defeated after changing benches. According to journalist Martín Hidalgo (Martín Hidalgo), “there is a history in which the President was able to finish his term until July, when the Bureau (Board of Directors) was reorganized and the chairman of the Committee was held. ”

“Podemos should be defined at a meeting of spokespersons, an example of a political agreement. The political game wins because it can help the opposition to keep the vice-president and delegation in exchange for voting. “The journalist wrote on his Twitter account.

Anderson announced his departure from Podemos Peru, but did not check if he was not grouped or if he was talking to another group to join a working group. Over the past eight months, the lawmaker has been closer to members of the opposition than members of the ruling party who have consistently criticized him.

