Comptroller's Office found problems in the Pumarejo Bridge exceeding $25 billion

In the midst of research carried out by the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic to determine how public resources are invested in the country, it was found that seven projects awarded by the National Institute of Roads (INVÍAS) have problems. The failures generate a patrimonial detriment of more than 50 billion pesos, of which half of the resources were deficiencies found in the Pumarejo Bridge in Barranquilla.

It was detailed that the problems related to the Pumarejo Bridge represent a capital detriment of 25,296 million pesos. According to the control body, the problem lies in poor management to ensure the permanent operation of the lighting and instrumentation systems of this structure, put into operation since December 2019.

With regard to the works carried out, the auditing team showed that Invías has not effectively exercised the function of adequate safeguarding of assets derived from the works built. The constant theft and vandalism on the bridge elements were detected and the authorities have not mitigated this situation, even though they were known since the beginning of construction of the works, since the area where this bridge is located is a zone of tolerance.

Similarly, quality deficiencies were evident in some elements of the bridge structures delivered, as a result of shortcomings in the construction process and supervision.

It was indicated that, at the date of completion of the Compliance Audit (November 2021), “the bridge was without lighting and without the operation of its instrumentation system, despite the large investments made for this purpose”.

This means that although the work was completed and was inaugurated, it is not 100% working.

The Comptroller's Office considers that, in this case, an uneconomical and inefficient management of the resource has been generated, which has led to the non-use of both the lighting on the bridge and the implementation of the bridge, with the consequent loss and deterioration of the investments made. This also generates the need to make new investments to put the lighting in the structure into operation.

Given this situation, the total value paid to the construction contractor for the lighting and instrumentation systems was increased as alleged property damage, given that they were not in operation at the time of the Compliance Audit and, therefore, were not providing the security and monitoring services provided for in the designs of the bridge and paid in the development of the construction contract.

It should be noted that, in the same way, there is an administrative finding with alleged disciplinary incidence and opening of a preliminary investigation, as premature corrosion was evident on the railings of the new bridge. It is these facts that have also led to the recommendation to carry out a preliminary inquiry, in order to be able to establish an alleged tax damage, estimate its value and determine suspected perpetrators.

