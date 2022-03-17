Beijing, March 17 According to the official Xinhua Agency, a group of Chinese scientists discovered a new taxa of armored dinosaurs that lived about 190 million years ago in the southern region of Yunnan. The study, carried out by experts from the School of Biological Sciences of Yunnan University and published this week in the journal ELife, was based on some of the fossils of the skull, limbs, armor and axial skeleton of this dinosaur found in the province. Scientists have identified a taxa group that is called Yuxisaurus kopchicki and belongs to the suborder of thyreophores, thanks to a unique feature found in the skull of animals and in the posterior part of the skull. The fossil was found in the municipality of Yuxi City, which is located in the heart of the province, and gives a name to the new dinosaur. Thyreophores lived on Earth during the Upper Jurassic period about 150 million years ago, but fossils of Yuxisaurus kopchicki date back to 190 million years (Lower Jurassic), and the new taxon became the oldest tyreophores discovered in Asia to date. Bi Shundong, co-author of the study. Most Tyreophore dinosaurs were herbivorous and had skin armor on the back and back of their body.Best Ya/AMD