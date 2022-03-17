Castillo sees institutional crisis in Constitutional ruling on Fujimori

Lima, 17 The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, considered this Thursday that the decision taken by the Constitutional Court (TC) to approve a habeas corpus in favor of sentenced former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) that will allow him to leave prison shows the “institutional crisis” that, in his opinion, the country is experiencing. “The institutional crisis I referred to in my message to Congress (last Tuesday) is reflected in the latest decision of the Constitutional Court,” Castillo wrote on his Twitter account. The Constitutional Council declared well the appeal brought by lawyer Gregorio Parco Alarcón against the Supreme Court decision, which in 2018 rescinded the pardon granted to Fujimori on December 24, 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018). “The organs of international justice to which Peru is attached and the rule of law must precaution the effective exercise of justice for the people,” Castillo wrote in the same message published on the social network. The ruler questioned the legitimacy of the Constitutional Court and other institutions last Tuesday during the speech delivered during the debate on the vacancy motion (dismissal) before Congress. “The main institutions in our country have legitimacy issues, authorities with expired mandates and, in other cases, they don't even have the quorum to function or are incomplete,” Castillo said last Tuesday. On Thursday, the high court declared the appeal filed by lawyer Gregorio Parco Alarcón against the Supreme Court decision, which in 2018 overturned the pardon granted to Fujimori on December 24, 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018). TC magistrate Eloy Espinosa confirmed, in dialogue with Canal N, that the court had a tie in the vote, as three members voted against granting habeas corpus to the former president, while three others spoke in favor. Among those who were in favor of the measure, was the president of the TC, Augusto Ferrero, who had the power to cast a “quality vote or double vote” to break equality. Espinosa said that the position of the president of the TC is that Fujimori “is a person who already has health problems” and there is “a humanitarian situation to attend to”, the same premises for which the 2017 pardon was proposed. CHIEF pbc/gdl/lll