Cars with speakers animate street parties in Venezuela

CARACAS (AP) — Dozens of people dance together in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Caracas. It's almost midnight and when “Do It To It” starts playing, popularized by TikTok, there are so many young people, adults and children blocking the street, ignoring the bad smell that comes from an abandoned garbage truck not far away.

The deafening music comes from speakers installed in the trunks of cars and vans, which compete to see which one has the most powerful sound system.

These street parties, where electronic music, vallenato, bachata and other rhythms are played, allow young and old to enjoy dancing in neighborhoods where there are no more discos or their price is prohibitive.

“You have to feel it, you have to live it... With the 'car audio' you close your eyes and rise,” said Luis Daniel “El León” Castro, owner of one of the cars. “It's something indescribable.”

The trunk of Castro's four-door Hyundai Getz has four speakers, amplifiers, basses and a free space to impress: You can throw your shirt there and the fabric will bounce to the beat of the music. The lid of the trunk is so heavy, that five people had to push up to open it.

Cars begin to arrive at nightfall in Petare, one of the largest slums in Latin America. For a while, cars, motorcycles and some buses manage to pass, making people run. But as midnight approaches and more people arrive, traffic stops.

This phenomenon, however expensive it is, is gaining strength again in Venezuela as its economy suffers. Millions of people fell into poverty in the context of a deep political, social and economic crisis, but the dollar circulates more freely than before the coronavirus pandemic. And it takes quite a few dollars to turn cars into music boxes.

In the run-up to the carnival, employees of Carlos Arocha's business measure, sand, cut and paint custom-made pieces for the vans that will fill the beaches with music. Equipping a car can take a month and easily cost $10,000, more than the same vehicle.

“In Venezuela there has always been that hobby of spending money on vehicles. I don't know why. It is something that has been implanted in us for years,” said Arocha. “People see how to put the sound on it. There are people who don't even have a home.”

Arocha, who has been in this business for 13 years, said that some shops in the industry closed during the crisis.

On the same night that Castro and his friends were celebrating in Petare, a group of college students celebrated their graduation in a neighboring neighborhood with several cars parked under a pedestrian crossing. About 50 people were dancing in the sector.

Some young people approached the speakers, smiled and with their eyes wide open pointed to some speakers.

People in this neighborhood know about hardships, work several jobs and depend on the money that relatives send them from abroad. But he also knows how to dance to forget about his problems, at least for a few hours.

“I see it as a party, something very good, which we all like despite the situation,” said Luis Mediavilla, an 18-year-old student. “Here you enjoy, live and enjoy as you say. Everything they do is very good... There's fun, crazy, competition. It's a very good thing.”

He pointed out that the battles between cars make people have fun without having to go to the city, to a nightclub, or having to spend 30 dollars on a bottle of rum that costs 10 dollars in the neighborhood.

In the past, car owners and authorities ended up getting caught up in a game of cat and mouse, but no one interfered with the battle that Mediavilla enjoyed.

Noise sometimes bothers neighbors, but merchants sell more drinks, food and cigarettes.

Erly Ruiz, professor of sociology at the Central University of Venezuela, said cars and street dances give attendees a sense of belonging.

Signs on the doors of nightclubs may exclude some, but street parties are open to everyone.

“I turn on the music and suddenly I can take off my shirt, my jacket,” Ruiz said. “On the street all these rules completely disappear that normally don't let me have fun the way I want.”