Sevilla, 16 Mar A goal by Borja Iglesias on the horn (0-1) led to extra time the tie between Eintracht Frankfurt and Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Borja Iglesias had started twelve minutes earlier, in 78, and after Nabil Fekir's pass, neutralized in the 90th minute the Germans 1-2 lead in the first leg of Villamarín. CHIEF cb/jl