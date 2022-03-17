Bank of England (BoE) raises interest rates to 0.75% for third consecutive time

London, March 17 The Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates in the UK from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday, which rose for the third time in a row to contain inflation. This is the third rise in just four months from the Central Bank of England's attempt to offset the rise in the cost of living in the UK, with inflation currently at 5.5%, well above the Bank's target of 2%. As the increase was announced after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, interest rates are currently at the highest level since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic broke out.Highest prc/er/fp