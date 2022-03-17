Australia calls Uruguay Bruno Fornaroli for next match

Australia called Uruguayan born veteran striker Bruno Fornaroli, who was able to make his debut in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Japan as long as the documents were completed on time.

The 34-year-old is one of 27 men who were called to fight against the four-time Asian champion in Sydney on March 24 and five days later in Jeddah for a clash with Saudi Arabia.

Australia must win both matches to ensure an automatic qualifier for this year's Qatar World Cup, and Japan will confirm the pass if it defeats Australia.

Perth Glory player Fornaroli represented Uruguay in the U17 division, but recently acquired Australian nationality, and his documents were sent to FIFA to be able to play for the Australian Absolute.

Australian coach Graham Arnold said that the petition must be resolved before the match against Japan

“Over the past few years, Bruno has been the star of the A-League (Australian Championship) and has earned him fame for his victory and fighting spirit.” Arnold said.

“He's a great person and I'm happy to be involved in the call.” He added.

Graham Arnold will not be able to believe Aaron Moy, the creative star of the team who was eliminated after testing positive for covid-19.

