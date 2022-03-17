Asian stock exchange gains after Fed rate hike

Asian stock exchanges opened with enthusiasm on Thursday following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve's increase in benchmark interest rates and the Chinese authorities' expressed support for the hit markets.

After closing at +9.08% on the eve, the Hong Kong stock exchange remained strong, driven especially by the surges of technology firms such as Alibaba, Tencent or JD.com, and its selective Hang Seng rose by 4.5%.

Also noteworthy was the 3% increase in the Tokyo stock exchange, while the markets of Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Manila and Wellington recorded increases of more than 1%.

Analysts attribute this dynamic to the prospects of a possible agreement in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations as well as to the Fed's rate hike to try to curb inflation that is at 40-year highs.

Also to the announcement on the eve of a leading Chinese economic leader promising measures to support markets and aiming to end the repression on the technology sector.

dan/leg/dbh/ag