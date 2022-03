The leading Merval index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange recorded a 2.50% increase on Thursday, closing at 89,645.88 points.

The volume traded in shares was 1,183.5 million pesos (10.2 million dollars).

In the main panel, the largest increase corresponded to the agricultural company Cresud (+7.18%), while the sharpest decline was for the energy distributor Edenor (-2.05%).

ls/DGA