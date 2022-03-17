Apple España: the 10 most popular songs of this Thursday, March 17

Since the first records of human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it is a universal language, it is able to be understood and felt by anyone regardless of their language or culture.

Music has the ability to connect individuals to their emotions, whether it makes them feel happiness, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its broad styles or genres.

In this context, platforms such as Apple have managed to take advantage of this and through its wide catalog of songs and artists it has positioned itself in the taste of users, who also have the possibility of listening to their favorite music through applications and even without needing access to the internet.

However, given the great variety that Apple has, it could be easy to get lost in an industry that is rapidly updated, so here is a list of the singles that this Thursday, March 17, are the most played by the Spanish public.

1. MAMIII

MAMIII, played by Becky G. and KAROL G, is at the top of the list.

2. Night Fell (feat. Cruz Cafune, Abhir Hathi, Bejo, IMA) Remix

3. Desperados

Desperados de Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone has made a niche among the favorites of the moment. Therefore, it remains in third position.

4. Red Heels

5. One Night in Medellin

Fifth place, continues One Night in Medellin by Cris Mj.

6. THE FAME (feat. The Weeknd)

7. HENTAI

ROSALÍA's most recent single is already seen as a new classic. HENTAI enters today with a firm step to the list of songs most listened to on this streaming platform.

8. Formentera

9. Tiago PZK: Barp Music Sessions, Vol. 48

10. Mon Amour (Remix)

The newest thing from zzoilo and Aitana, Mon Amour (Remix), goes directly to the tenth place on the list of favorites. Will it reach the precious number one in preferences?

Apple's role in the streaming era

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software, and also provides audio and video services through its various streaming platforms.

It is a company that has been considered in several years as one of the most striking and valuable in the world. According to The Wall Street Journal, in August 2018 Apple became the first way to achieve a capitalization above $2 trillion; this year it exceeded $3 trillion.

Among its programs, Apple Music stands out, which has the function of allowing its users to access music and podcasts.

Through its service, users of “la manzanita” can access more than 90 million songs, more than 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its similar ones, it allows you to download the songs and listen to them offline.

As for the iTunes service for watching series and movies, users can get to know in real time the contents and recommendations not only of the platform itself, but also from channels or services it offers, which can be enjoyed in real time or downloaded and enjoyed without an internet connection.

Among the titles offered by the company are Acapulco, produced by Mexican director Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, in which actor Gary Oldman appears; Korean dramas such as Pachinko; series such as The Snoopy Show, among others.

READ MORE:

More news

More about streaming

More about Apple