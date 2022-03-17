Alfonso: “Real Madrid has a very interesting project with Mbappé”

Madrid, 17 Mar Alfonso Pérez Muñoz, former Real Madrid and Barcelona footballer Alfonso Pérez Muñoz assured that this Thursday the Madrid team “is becoming more and more clear” with “a very interesting project for the next season with a new stadium” and with French striker Kylian Mbappé, who will reach the white team. As a football player, Alfonso, who defended the colors of the two teams, analyzed the classics of the Spanish league with which Real Madrid will face Barcelona the next day. “This year's league is very favorable for Real Madrid, but no team can be ruled out. What is clear is that if he continues in that power, the other teams will not be able to catch up with him.” “Beyond points and dynamics, other aspects such as competition or fame affect him,” says Alfonso in the classics. “Barcelona has a certain morale with a little confidence, and the results now back it up. I had a hard time singing with Xavi Hernández, but now it has improved because it looks good.” He said. Former Real Madrid and Barcelona international strikers said that without Argentine Leo Messi and Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the two teams “are more characterized by blocks and groups that do not have such personality.” “Those players made a difference when compared to other players. Now Karim Benzema is the most important player in his games and goals.” I emphasized that. Alfonso wanted to look into the future and predicted a successful period for Real Madrid with a new project that he was preparing for next year. “Real Madrid will have a very interesting project next season, with an impressive stadium and Kylian Mbappé. In addition, Florentino Pérez will surprise us until the end of the season because it is increasingly clear that Mbappé will come and Erlind Haaland will not be ruled out either.” He confessed. “We will have Mbappé, the best player in the world, and there the negotiations that surround him will depend on the sports project he wants. In this case, speaking of figures, we will choose an exciting team, such as the one that we will have in Real Madrid.” Alfonso, who participated in the 'Nacex Challenge', a paddle tennis tournament of former Real Madrid and Barcelona players, concluded. 101-041 doctor/sea