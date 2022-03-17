Alcaraz fulminates Monfils and qualifies for Indian Wells quarters

Los Angeles (USA), 16 Mar Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz qualified this Wednesday for the Indian Wells quarterfinals after beating Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and 17 minutes. Alcaraz will face the winner of the match between American Jenson Brooksby and British Cameron Norrie, reigning Indian Wells champion, in the quarterfinals. Further on the horizon is a hypothetical crossing between Spaniards in the semifinals against Rafa Nadal, who will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals after beating American Reilly Opelka today 7-6 (3) and 7-6 (5) in two hours and 11 minutes. After his third-round performance against compatriot Roberto Bautista 6-2 and 6-0 in one hour and 5 minutes, Alcaraz, just 18, had a fearsome rival with Monfils, who had just knocked out number 1 in the world ranking, Russian Daniil Medvedev. However, Alcaraz played a spectacular match and gave no option to a Monfils who could only lower his head to the Spaniard's superiority. Very serious with his serve throughout the night, Alcaraz soon put the Monfils service in trouble. However, the veteran French player started the match by letting go of his right with confidence and was able to keep the match on an equal footing. Faced with Alcaraz's coldness and concentration, Monfils proved that he is one of the most entertaining players on the circuit with numerous funny gestures facing the public. Oblivious to all that and after two “break” balls that he could not make, Alcaraz finally broke the service of his rival with a fantastic crossover from the bottom of the track that left Monfils stunned (6-5). With everything in favor, Alcaraz finished off the first set without going through the “tie break”. Already in the second set, Monfils seemed to fall apart, both in his game and in his physique, and Alcaraz took advantage of it wonderfully to break his serve twice in a row (4-0). The Spaniard showed enormous precision and power on his right, controlled the match from the back of the court and also boasted exceptional mobility that dismantled a player as tough and physical as Monfils. With no time to lose, Alcaraz finished off his brilliant victory by once again breaking the serve of Monfils and thus confirmed that he is being one of the great sensations in this Indian Wells. Alcaraz landed in the Californian desert tournament after winning his first title of 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, the second of his young career after Umag 2021. The young man was one of last year's surprises on the men's circuit as he also reached the quarterfinals of the United States Open. CHIEF dvp/cav (photo)