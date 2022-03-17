After the arrest warrant ordered by an Argentine judge, the second of the chavismo was convinced that he was in the country.

National Assembly member and Vice President of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Diosdado Cabello addresses the media during a news conference of the ruling Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Diosdado Cabello, vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUVs) and second place in Chavismo, issued an arrest warrant ordered if a female judge entered the national territory. The official of the regime of Nicolás Maduro was convinced that he was in our country and linked the decision to order detention as part of an agreement between the Government of Alberto Fernández and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A few days ago, Mariela Alejandra Giménez, captain of the Federal Court of Jujuy, issued an arrest warrant against a Venezuelan leader who was accused of drug trafficking if he attempted to enter Argentina.

In the court's ruling, the magistrate judge stated that Cabello is scheduled to travel to Argentina “about March 11, 2022” and is known to enter through the province of Jujuy.

Giménez stated that the case began on the basis of a message from the International Legal Assistance Council of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship, “I was notified of the existence of a pre-trial international detention request aimed at extradition. It was resent to the Embassy of Argentina through the U.S. Embassy.”

In this context, the judicial order warned the federal police, Gendarmerie (border police) and airport security police with photos of Chavista officials and stated that they would “receive a request for arrest from the United States.”

This Wednesday, Diosdado Cabello addressed the issue in the Venezuelan television program Con El Mazzo Dando. “I walked through Argentina,” said Vice President of PSUVs. He noted that he arrived “to Patagonia.” “I didn't bring a penguin because I couldn't bring a penguin.” He added with a smile.

“I was in Puerto Madero and walked around. It's cool...”, he revealed and mentioned “The story of Argentine meat”. “Not very good, here in Venezuela there is such meat.”

Continuing with the tone of ridicule, he said, “I was so satisfied with the alfajores that I had to send in order to aspire and buy.”

Regarding Judge Giménez's arrest warrant, she said, “I know all the reasons for that. They thought I was going to visit Milagro Sala, I was afraid of the woman's voice, and I would tell the world what she was telling me.” To defend leader Tupac Amaru, he said: “Macri kept her in prison, and Mr. Fernández did not find a way to let her go.”

“In negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Argentine Foreign Ministry sent a judge in charge, not a job holder...” , played Cabello. “Don't let me tell you that I know the whole story... But yes, I ate there. I am not a drinker - they brought me wine -, I ate a snowball,” he ended the mockery.

The Argentine judge stated that Maduro's second place in a judicial order ordering the arrest was accused of “conspiracy” to distribute and retain more than 5 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of distributing more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, intentionally and with direct or indirect intent, granting a property of monetary value to organizations that have been involved or participated in terrorist activities or acts of terrorism.” In addition, he emphasizes that he was accused of “earning cocaine and using and carrying firearms to commit crimes of drug trafficking.”

It is not the first time that a Chavista official has criticized the government of Alberto Fernández for its position with the Monetary Fund. At the end of January, in response to a judicial request from the United Nations to accuse Argentina of violating human rights in Venezuela, Cabello questioned: “Is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) putting a lot of pressure on this? Is the World Bank putting a lot of pressure on the president? ”.

He previously accused the President of Argentina of being a “lukewarm” person. “She has delicate skin. Fortunately, I am free, Mr. Fernandez. Fortunately! In the scenario where Argentina and Venezuela went together when there was commander (Hugo) Chávez and (Néstor) Kirchner, now it seems that the warmth is separated, not because of Venezuela.” He said at the end of 2020.

He added: “Don't bother, Mr. Fernandez. If you're a lukewarm person, let's face it. We are revolutionaries, we are hot, boiling, blood is boiling, we do not walk with half measures or guavineos. Here in Venezuela, I am firm and I don't settle for a smile at my boss.”

