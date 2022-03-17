After last week's incident, Congress was closed before the Senate meeting by the IMF.

After last week's incident, the National Convention was closed until the meeting began in the Senate. The agreement will be discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Late Wednesday night, city government workers were forced to open the area. It began to protect. This Thursday's operation included the presence of a large number of troops and the accompaniment of a team of security traffic personnel to command circulation around the protests scheduled for the day.

Yesterday, various measures were announced to prevent what happened at a meeting of delegates, in which Buenos Aires Security Minister Marcelo D'Alessandro and Government Minister Jorge Macri were also attacked by the Senate Office of Cristina Kirchner, as pointed out at a press conference. The deployment of special preventive operations aims to “prevent further anxiety during the Senate vote”.

In this way, in the early hours of this Thursday , a fence was completed near the Parliament, and the perimeter consists of a front facing Entre Rios Street, Callao, Riva Davia, Combate de los Pozos and Plaza del Congreso .

In addition, as part of this deployment, a significant number of military units will be present and the accompaniment of a team of security transport officers. The entire work will be supported by video surveillance cameras available in the area, and will be monitored by the city monitoring center of the city police in order to avoid episodes of violence and intervene quickly if necessary.

In this regard, they say: “The intention of the city authorities and the public forces that depend on them is not to prevent the free expression of those who, under any circumstances, oppose an agreement with the IMF. However, past incidents of violence indicate their existence.Fences and police personnel are necessary conditions to prevent minority groups from interfering with the proper functioning of the Republic's agencies and their members.”

It will be a new day of vehicle chaos in downtown Buenos Aires. This is because, in addition to restrictions on entry into the parliamentary area, demonstrations will be held in other parts of the city.Refusing to pay debts and reach agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pickets and left-wing organizations will focus on 9 de Julio and Belgrano in the early afternoon.And by 18 o'clock they will try to access the area of the Legislative Palace.

What happened in Christina Kirchner's office

Last Thursday, a group of protesters attacked Piedrazos as they entered Congress. Vice President Fernández de Kirchner's office was one of those affected, which caused crossings and denials with the administration led by Rodriguez Lareta.

D'Alessandro was convinced last week that there was no fence in Congress at the explicit request of the former president. “We need to define where we are, whether we are violent or nonviolent.” He emphasized.

As a result, the Senate magistrate issued an official statement on the issue that some of the Senate authorities “communicated with government officials in the city of Buenos Aires and asked not to place security fences.” Last Thursday, March 10, the Chamber of Commerce sat down to discuss an agreement with the IMF.”

