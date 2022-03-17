After his harsh letter, the energy secretary assured that he obtained funds to guarantee gas and electricity in March

“We have agreed with the Ministry of Finance on the new ceilings, and the financial planning for the month of March, which guarantees the operation of the energy system as a whole, the supply of gas by networks and the generation of electric power, and compliance with payment programs and duties of the Ministry of Energy”.

The clarification of Darío Martínez, Secretary of Energy, came after Infobae published an exclusive letter from two days ago, signed by him and addressed to President Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, its direct boss, in which he complained because he had sent him only 20 per cent of the funds to cover his operational needs in March.

Martínez's statements adjust new funds for March and that is why official offices wonder what will happen in the following months, especially in winter.

“In the exercise of my duties as Secretary of Energy, aware of the needs that must be met during the current month to maintain essential basic services and critical activities related to my area, I hereby reject the cut imposed by the Cash Roofs, warning about the disastrous consequences for the country that this entails,” Martinez said. According to Energía, Guzmán applied to his monthly budget what is known as the Cash Roof and instead of drawing $309,802 million in March, as requested, he sent him $66,015 million, 21% of what was requested.

Now Martínez said that “there is a permanent administrative return and return with the Treasury and Economy, in terms of the requirement of funds and scheduling and rescheduling of the monthly ceilings, as well as the payments to be made, the usual exercise of all the distributions of the National State, which are adjusted to the extent of the general availability of Treasury funds, and it is common for ceilings to be raised or modified according to the notes of each allocation, as was the case in this case.”

Energía pointed out that the production of Gas Nacional as a result of the Gas.Ar Plan, imports — “usual add-ons” — of LNG and diesel for thermal power plants “guarantee the normal supply of energy in our country”.

The Secretary said that with Guzmán they are working to “analyze with great care and concern the international energy price situation, as well as the mechanisms to ensure that this situation has the least possible impact on our country”.

“To this we must add the courageous and determined decision of President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to have implemented the Gas.ar Plan and to build the Néstor Kirchner Gas Pipeline and all its complementary works, to expand the gas transportation network, and thus significantly improve the possibility for our country to defend ourselves from these global crises,” Martínez expanded.

The letter

In the text that this media released exclusively today, and which is dated last Tuesday, the secretary assured that the budget allocated for his agency is not enough at all, “since they do not meet the basic requirements of the area and whose implementation will have immediate damaging consequences for the country”.

If the funds do not arrive, Energía assured that there would be a direct and immediate impact on the social gas and electricity tariff paid by those most in need, arrears of all kinds and non-compliance with payments to private producers with an impact on investments and possible lawsuits.

