Moscow, 17 March The Kremlin was convinced that those who are considered traitors today will choose themselves and disappear from Russian society in the midst of tensions caused by Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, said Dmitri Peskov, a spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation. "Many people, speaking Russian, project themselves as traitors. In situations as difficult and emotional as the current situation, many show their essence, they disappear by themselves from our lives." He said. Peskov, commenting on the previous day's statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the "fifth column" of Russia, assured that the process of "cleansing" society "some violate the law and are punished according to a court decision." This Wednesday, Putin accuses the West of betting on "the so-called fifth column, national traitors", and all peoples, especially Russians, "always know how to distinguish a true patriot from a miserable, traitor, and will spit out like a fly that has entered Paris mouth". According to the President of Russia, this is a "natural and necessary process of self-cleaning of society", as well as strengthening the state. The beginning of the so-called Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine, which was rejected by the international community, increased tensions in Russia itself, so thousands of people went out to the streets to protest, and hundreds of figures expressed disagreement on thisfire. The Russian authorities responded to the adoption of a law punishable by severe fines and imprisonment for the dissemination of "false information" against the military, and demanded sanctions against the state. Putin's statement again aroused the fear of the ghost of Stalinist purification in Russian society. Stalinist cleansing is a trauma that lasts even though it has been almost 70 years since the death of the Soviet dictator.