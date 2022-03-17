27.6% of journalists see their media jeopardized, according to an IAPA poll

Miami, 17 Mar 27.6% of journalists see it possible or very likely that their media will have to close or discontinue publications in the next two years, according to a survey conducted by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA). The survey, released on the final day of the eighth edition of the IAPA SIPConnect conference, focused on technology and media sustainability, points out that 24% of respondents see it “possible” to have to take this drastic measure, while 3% see it as something “very possible”. On the other hand, 36% indicated that they see this possibility as something “very remote”, while the same percentage find it “unlikely”. More than 350 media outlets from 23 countries of the Americas participated in the IAPA survey aimed at taking the pulse of the journalism industry in its move towards digitalisation, and the majority of those who responded were directors, managers, editors or media owners. The weaknesses that those who responded to the survey, conducted between January and February, see in their media stand out that 45 percent of those who say that advertising revenue fell, 44 percent said they don't know how to monetize content and 43 percent don't have the resources to invest. On the opposite side, 60% consider that their strength is to have a “good team”, 49% say they have “loyal readers” and 33% say they have more and more resources on their website. The executive director of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), Claudio Trotti, lamented that the pandemic has “accelerated the crisis” in the media, which has forced many to close and has left absolute deserts of local information in many parts of the continent. The survey also notes that 23.5 per cent acknowledged that they should “improve content” in order to be able to charge for it, while a similar percentage indicated that they already have a subscription or payment for content model. On the other hand, about 40% said that their media has good content or their audience appreciates their work, but that they lack the resources or technology to be able to have a subscription model. Trotti indicated that they are working to reduce this “gap”, but that it is currently “not easy” to find an economical technological solution for many media. In total, 66% of respondents indicated that they use audience measurement systems, while 16% indicated that they do not have “tools or knowledge” to use them. Brazilian consultant Eduardo Tessler highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the “precious data” offered by these tools such as Google Analytics. Regarding the “most urgent needs” of the media, 42% said they should improve or expand their content, 41% better measure and know their audience, 40% improve the digital training of their staff and the same percentage indicated that they would require external resources to invest in their digital transformation. 55% said that they now have more visits to their digital versions before the pandemic, while 45% said they have the same or fewer visits than in 2019, a situation that for Tessler must mean a “yellow alert” that things are not going well, because this area is still growing. Trotti closed the conference that began this Tuesday with the message that the “future is now the present” and that a strong technological investment is needed to keep pace with the market, as well as reach new audiences, while never ceasing to bet on the quality of content. CHIEF abm/emi/laa