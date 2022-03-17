2 hit men from La Unión Tepito fell: they operated for “El Tyson”

La Procuraduría capitalina complemento tres ordenes de cateo en un inmueble ubicado en el número 33 de la calle Peralvillo, en la colonia Morelos, en la alcaldía Cuauhtémoc. El saldo fueron aseguradas diversas bolsas de plástivco con dosis de cristal. FOTO: CRISTIÁN HÉRNANDEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Two members of the Tepito Union were arrested this Wednesday, March 16 by police officers from the capital in the Agrícola Oriental colony of Iztacalco, where they were responsible for distributing and trading drugs for the criminal organization.

Diego Alberto Aguirre and Brandon Martínez Méndez were identified as hit men and drug dealers for El Tyson, a local operator of La Unión Tepito, who is accused of drug trafficking, extortion and homicide in Iztacalco by Mexico City authorities.

Both were caught selling drugs on Oriente Street in Agrícola Oriental, for which uniformed men asked them to undergo a preventive review, before which they tried to flee on board a motorcycle, which was thwarted by the capital's police, who chased them on board their patrols.

After being captured and subsequently checked by personnel of the capital's Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), they were found in possession of 86 bags of green grass with the characteristics of marijuana and 19 pellets with alleged glass, as well as cash, which is presumed to have been collected after the sale of narcotic drugs.

The members of the Tepito Union were placed at the disposal of a Public Prosecutor's Office of the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJ), a unit that will initiate the investigation against them for drug abuse and for their alleged links with organized crime.

Omar García Harfuch, head of the SSC, warned earlier this year that La Unión Tepito has already been dismantled to the point where the cells that made it up already operate independently, since they no longer respond to a vertical structure after the arrest of its most important leaders.

“We cannot say as such that they are part of a structure, these groups are very atomized. For example, the group of this cell that we stopped on Calle de Aztecas, is totally independent from others who operate on another street such as Manuel Doblado, where we also had detainees. They are independent cells and atomized from what was a large group,” the official said at a press conference after announcing the arrest of operators of the criminal organization.

The atomization of drug cells occurred after the capture of the main operators of the Tepito Union, as was the leader of the criminal organization, Oscar Andrés “N”, El Lunares, who was arrested in February 2020.

Despite being held in a prison in Mexico City, the Lunares continued to command and carry out movements within the criminal group, since Pablo Andrés “N”, the Godfather, who visited him in the penitentiary center along with his lawyers, received orders from the criminal, which made available to the various operators of the cells that are in CDMX.

Investigative work carried out by the capital's police managed to detect the Godfather's form of operation, so he was arrested on January 27, whereby Harfuch assured that the “last link” of the organization was being eliminated, since Pablo Andrés was “the only loyal and close member of the family of this subject”, as reported by the head of the SSC.

Last Wednesday, February 16, elements of the SSC carried out 19 operations in the Venustiano Carranza and Cuauhtémoc mayors, arresting 64 drug users, including Giovanni “R”, El Chícharo, who operated a narcotics distribution center on Azteca Street in the Tepito neighborhood.

“Both this guy we arrested, and the others we are looking for, generate violence in the area, and it is the priority of the Ministry of Public Security: to avoid intentional homicide, firearm injuries, vehicle theft, extortion, floor theft and all the crimes that you know well are associated with these subjects,” he said. Harfuch.

KEEP READING: