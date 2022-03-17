2-1. Goalkeeper Mosquera flies on penalties and DIM passes in the South American

Cali (Colombia), Mar 16 Goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera saved two penalties and was the figure of Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), who fell 2-1 to America in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana but qualified for the group round by winning the penalty series by 1-3. In the regular time of the game played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, the local goals were the work of midfielder Carlos Sierra and Adrián Ramos, while Argentine Luciano Pons tentatively equalized for Poderoso, and centre-back Andrés Cadavid missed a penalty. In the DIM, the penalty shoot-out goals were the work of Cadavid, who claimed his claim; the Argentinean Adrián Arregui, and Raúl Loaiza, who scored the final one, while Jean Pineda missed. For the Red Devils Larry Angulo scored in the penalty shootout and Argentine Alejandro Quintana, Daniel Hernandez and Elvis Mosquera missed. The first minutes of the match were very fought and the visitors tried to hurt the space left by the locals with the elusive Vladimir Hernández. However, America opened the score in the 8th minute in a counterattack started by Venezuelan goalkeeper Joel Graterol and reached Esneyder Mena on the left side from where he sent a cross that poorly controlled Iago Falque but was left to his teammate Sierra, who fell took an unstoppable left-handed shot for goalkeeper Mosquera. The draw came just 15 minutes later when in a free kick Arregui took a risk and enabled his compatriot Pons, who with his feints got rid of his rival in the area and scored his first goal in international tournaments with Poderoso. Despite equality, the locals continued to attack led by Falque, who had two clear goal options and played his best minutes since making his debut with the Red Devils last month. In the complementary stage, America came out as a tractor and continued to look for the goal with which they matched the series, but the first clear was held by Medellín when central defender Jorge Segura knocked Hernández down in the area. However, the Venezuelan Graterol got bigger and saved the penalty, which was a very strong shot by the defender Cadavid in the 56th minute. This was how just seven minutes later the 2-1 came in a counterattack led by the winger Elvis Mosquera, who sent a cross for Ramos who appeared, after a strike of more than 30 meters, between the two defenders and, with a header, sent the ball to the back of the net. As the minutes passed, it started to rain and the match lost pace until the referee blew the end of regular time and everything was defined on penalties, where DIM won the qualification. - Technical sheet: 2. America from Cali: Joel Graterol; Eber Moreno (No. 46, Joider Micolta), John Garcia (No. 46, Edson Acevedo), Jorge Segura, Elvis Mosquera; Juan Camilo Portilla, Carlos Sierra (m.61, Larry Angulo), Iago Falque (m.62, Iago Falque); Deiner Quinones (m.61, Alejandro Quintana), Esneyne Der Mena and Adrian Ramos Coach: Juan Carlos Osorio. 1. Independent Medellin: Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo; Juan Guillermo Arboleda (m.66, Felipe Pardo), Victor Moreno, Andres Cadavid, German Gutierrez; David Loaiza, Adrian Arregui; Juan David Mosquera, Vladimir Hernandez (m.66, Jose Hernandez), Jean Pineda, and Luciano Pons (m.45+4, Diber Cambinde do). Coach: Julio Comesaña. Goals: 1-0, m.8: Carlos Sierra. 1-1, m.23: Luciano Pons. 2-1, m.63: Adrian Ramos. Referee: Venezuelan Alexis Herrera. He admonished Germán Gutierrez and Jorge Segura. Incidents: Match corresponding to the return of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali. CHIEF jga/car (photo)