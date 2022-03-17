2-0. Olimpia goes back, eliminates Fluminense and advances to the group stage

Asunción, 16 Mar Paraguayan Olimpia confirmed his rank as Dean of South American football on Wednesday and eliminated Fluminense after coming back the series with a 2-0 in favor to balance the 3-1 of the first leg in Rio de Janeiro and advance to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in the definition on penalties. The first goal of the match, which seemed not enough for the qualification to those led by Julio César Cáceres, was scored by Jorge Recalde in the 36th minute with a header after a great assist from Alejandro Silva. The Brazilian team served tonight at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción a draw or a one-goal defeat and knew how to manage that advantage until the 89th minute when the hysteria came to Defensores del Chaco with the goal of Guillermo Paiva. The comeback was ready and the unthinkable for the Brazilians from Fluminense who were already feeling in the draw for the group stage that will take place on March 25 in Luque (Paraguay). The complement of the feat was achieved from the twelve steps: Hugo Quintana, Nestor Camacho, Richard Ortiz and Derlis González scored for Olimpia. And for Fluminense, who collapsed in the definition, Willian and Felipe Melo missed for a 4-1 in the series of penalties. CHIEF cav/car (photos)