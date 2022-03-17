124-104. The Lakers crash into Karl Anthony Towns

Andrea Montolivo Sports Writing (USA), 16 Mar The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third consecutive defeat and fifteenth in the last twenty games, falling 124-104 on his visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves of Hispanic Karl Anthony Towns, who continues to accelerate and press to seal a direct ticket to the “playoffs”. After being completely outscored by the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers (29-40) crashed to a Towns that was the best of the Timberwolves with 30 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes on the track. The Dominican-born player, king of three-pointers in the last All-Star, was held back by fouls during the match, but despite not being able to play for many minutes, he was again decisive after sealing his record for points in the NBA against San Antonio (60). At the Lakers, LeBron James scored 19 points, collected five rebounds and handed out four assists, but had a lousy one-of-eight in three-pointers on a bad day for his entire team, which only converted ten out of 45 three-point attempts. The Lakers are eighth in the West, while the Timberwolves are seventh (41-30), but increasingly close to the Denver Nuggets (42-28). Of course, a very complicated schedule awaits them, with appointments against Milwaukee Bucks, twice against the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. THE ANTHONY EDWARDS FESTIVAL The Lakers continued in great trouble at the start of the match and scored only 17 points in the first period, with a zero out of ten in three-pointers and a six-for-21 in shots that took their toll and caused them to accumulate an early fourteen-point disadvantage after twelve minutes. A tough adverse partial that confirmed the difficulties of the Vogel team in storming the matches. In the last two games, they lost by fourteen points to the Phoenix Suns, and by 21 to the Toronto Raptors, after the first quarter. The Timberwolves, in great athletic and mental condition, were led by nine points by Karl Anthony Towns and Patrick Beverly, while Malik Beasley, with a great three-pointer, and Anthony Edwards, with a backlash basket, led the 31-17 that left the Lakers touched. And the second quarter became a real nightmare for the Lakers. The Timberwolves' lead hit 25 points in 51-26, with six minutes left, with a big dunk from Jarred Vanderbilt, but it was a colossal Anthony Edwards to sink the Los Angeles team. If LeBron and Carmelo Anthony led the Lakers' proudly rather than tactical reaction, Anthony scored twenty points in the second quarter, with five out of seven in three-pointers and eleven consecutive points for Timberwolves who escaped again until 67-46 at halftime. He had 24 points at halftime in front of some Lakers who were still in tremendous trouble in the three-pointers, hitting just two out of 21, for the Timberwolves nine of 22. THE LAKERS REACT, TOWNS FINISH The Lakers changed their pace in the second half and, based on large sets, they gradually came back to nine points to start the last period. They were unlocked on three-point shots and after two of 21, they converted six out of fifteen, with a three-pointer from Westbrook for 64-73 to complete a run of 18-4. The Timberwolves could not count on Towns, laden with fouls, and saw their percentages fall a lot, with a poor one-of-nine in three-pointers that facilitated the Lakers' comeback. With work, Minnesota managed to regain a double-digit lead, but a three-pointer over DJ Augustin's third quarter horn determined the 86-77 that gave the Lakers hope back. Another layup from Augustin brought them closer to four points, but at that time, with Towns' return to the track, the Timberwolves accelerated again. They achieved a final period with 38 points and shielded their triumph several minutes in advance, with a twenty-point lead carried to the end 124-104. The match closed in a big party atmosphere at the Target Center, with several fans taking off their shoes, just as Towns usually does when he knows that the matches are doomed. CHIEF am/car