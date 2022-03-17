1-1. Lyon makes the first leg profitable and survives quarters

Sports Writing, 17 Mar Lyon capitalized on the triumph achieved a week ago at the Do Dragao stadium (0-1) to reach the Europa League quarterfinals despite Porto's push that could not pass the draw in France (1-1). The French representative, who reached the first quarterfinals of this competition in the last five years, maintained the type especially in the second half, when the Portuguese team accentuated their pressure and cornered Peter Bosz's team that defended itself with order and that in the final stage was able to sentence with some of the clear chances they played. The need pressed Oporto, champion of this competition in 2011. He had an ambitious staging but was under the control of his rival. Lyon changes in Europe. Tenth in Ligue 1, out of the top positions, is growing in the continental tournament where he hosted Porto undefeated in the seven previous matches of the event. The team of Peter Bosz took advantage in the first minutes of the excess momentum and the rush of his rival who wanted to equalize the tie from the beginning. In one of the attacks he caught his rival against his feet and went ahead on the scoreboard. It was with an in-depth pass from Leo Dubois to Moussa Dembele that he overcame the defensive line and did not fall into the offside to take advantage of his speed and beat Diogo Costa on his way out. The quarter of an hour had not been reached. The leader of the Portuguese League needed two goals to balance the tie. The team of Sergio Conceicao was victorious in their last visits to France and intended to fuel the streak that left Lille on the road seven years ago, Monaco four years ago and Marseille last year. The Portuguese team tied shortly before match time in a quick attack initiated by Eduardo Aquino Pepé who sent the ball to Fabio Vieira who returned it from the left. The Brazilian attacker invented a great volley that beat goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. The shock kept the balance until halftime. Afterwards, the entry into the playtime of Joao Mario, by the injured Bruno Costa, and the Colombian Mateus Uribe accentuated the dominance of Porto. It gave freshness to Sergio Conceicao's team that squeezed their rival in search of the goal that, at least, revived the Portuguese team and forced, at the very least, extra time. He then tried it with the departure of Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi and Vitinha to the pitch, a triple change a quarter of an hour before the end. He cornered Lyon who began to find spaces to go out on the counterattack. The score did not move although the locals were able to avoid the final suffering with some of the clear occasions they had. He still achieved his goal. He reached the quarterfinals and sent home to Porto. — Technical sheet: 1 - Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tanguy Ndombele, Maxence Caqueret, Romain Faivre (Houssem Aouar, m.66); Lucas Paqueta and Moussa Dembele (Tino Kadwere, m.66). Coach Peter Bosz. 1 - Porto: Diogo Costa; Zaidu, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Bruno Costa (Joao Mario, m.57); Stephen Eustatius (Mateus Uribe, m.57), Marko Grujic (Vitinha, m.79); Galeno (Evanilson, m.75), Fabio Vieira, Eduardo Aquino 'Pepe'; and Toni Martinez (Metinez Hdi Taremi, m.75). Coach: Sergio Conceicao. Goals: 1-0, m.13: Moussa Dembélé; 1-1, m.27: Pepe Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (RUM). He showed a yellow card to Stephen Eustatius and Evanilson of Porto and Leo Dubois and Maxence Caqueret of Lyon. Incidents: return match of the round of 16 of the Europa League played at the Olympic Park in Lyon. CHIEF apa/jl