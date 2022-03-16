You no longer need to use a mandatory mask at Heathrow Airport.

The UK's largest airport, London, 16 Mar Heathrow Airport, will continue to encourage passengers to use masks in terminals, train stations and office buildings starting Wednesday, although they will no longer need to use masks. The United Kingdom removed the mandatory requirement for wearing masks at the end of January so that it is no longer required by law in public transport and US stores. However, Heathrow, which operates many international services, has maintained its rules until this week. Emma Gilthorpe, Chief Operating Officer, said: “Although we encourage continued use, we can rest assured that investment in anti-corona measures will continue to keep those who travel, although not always noticeable, with the fantastic protection that vaccines provide.” I said that. Heathrow also pointed out that if infections increase significantly or new concerns appear, airfields will not hesitate to restore standards. People who want to wear masks can continue to use them. According to the latest data from the UK Ministry of Health, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the latest airlines to relax their policy on this rule to prevent the spread of coronavirus when daily cases in the UK occurred with 109,802 people in the last 10 hours, another 200 people died. If the destination country requires wearing a mask, the passenger must wear a mask on the inflight flight. Virgin Atlantic has stated that it will change its policy on the use of masks starting today, and will be a personal choice for customers and crew from now on. The airline pointed out that it will only occur on flights between Heathrow and Manchester and services that are not subject to international regulations for this requirement, such as destinations within the Caribbean, such as Barbados, Saint Lucia and Antigua. Travelers are required to wear masks when boarding and leaving the plane and at the destination airport, and on routes to and from the United States, masks will remain effective until April 8 at least. In the case of British Airways, current customers only need to wear a mask on the flight if necessary for their destination. Jason Mahoney, Chief Operating Officer of BA, called the bill “positive progress” Michael O'Leary of Ryanair revealed that he wanted to see the end of this mandatory requirement by April or May, and at the beginning of the month, the travel agency Jet2 had already relaxed the rules for using masks on flights to and from the UK and Northern Ireland. Starting Friday, all travelers will be able to enter the UK without having to enter the passenger locator or undergo a COVID-19 test.