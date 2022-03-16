Witsel brings Borussia Dortmund closer to four points behind Bayern

Borussia Dortmund (2nd) won in the final moments (1-0) on their visit to Mainz (10th) and came close to four points from the leader Bayern Munich, this Wednesday in a match that had been postponed earlier this month on matchday 25 due to a covid-19 outbreak in Mainz.

With eight rounds left in the German league, Dortmund added excitement to the championship and achieved it thanks to their Belgian international midfielder Axel Witsel, captain on this occasion, with a volley after a foul taken by Giovanni Reyna.

“It was a difficult match,” Wistel admitted. “Sometimes we don't play a very nice game, but we win that way (...) Right now we have body language and fighting spirit,” he analyzed.

Dortmund now have the same number of matches played as Bayern, which has chained two draws in their last Bundesliga matches, holding them back on their way to a new title.

Bayern have scored 17 points out of 29 possible since the start of the second round of the German league. Borussia Dortmund scored 22 points in the same time.

In the absence of their captain Marco Reus (sick) and with an Erling Haaland still in the phase of readaptation after his injury and which came into play at match time, Dortmund had problems in attack.

Haaland sent a volley too soft in the 68th minute. He is still held back in 16 goals in this league season, in which physical problems have slowed him down.

Mainz is tenth in the standings.

— Match that had been postponed on matchday 25:

- Wednesday:

Maguncia - Borussia Dortmund 0 - 1

Goals:

Borussia Dortmund: Witsel (87)

Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Bayern Munich 60 26 19 3 4 77 28 49

2nd Borussia Dortmund 56 26 18 2 6 66 37 29

3rd Bayer Leverkusen 45 26 13 6 7 64 41 23

4th RB Leipzig 44 26 13 5 8 57 30 27

5. Freiburg 44 26 12 8 6 43 29 14

6. Hoffenheim 44 26 13 5 8 49 37 12

7. Cologne 39 26 10 9 7 37 39 -2

8. Union Berlin 38 26 10 8 8 33 34 -1

9. Eintracht Frankfurt 37 26 10 7 9 39 38 1

10. Maguncia 34 25 10 4 11 35 30 5

11. Bochum 32 26 9 5 12 28 37 -9

12. Wolfsburg 31 26 9 4 13 29 40 -11

13. Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 26 8 6 12 36 51 -15

14. Augsburg 26 25 6 8 11 27 41 -14

15. Arminia Bielefeld 25 26 5 10 11 22 34 -12

16 Stuttgart 23 26 5 8 13 32 48 -16

17. Hertha Berlin 23 26 6 5 15 26 60 -34

18. Greuther Furth 14 26 3 5 18 24 70 -46

