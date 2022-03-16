Visual test: what you look at first will reveal what attracts you least about love

Love by the hand of infatuation go through several stages. For example, during the first months or days everything is usually “pink”, that is, everything seems to be perfect and worthy of a fairy tale or a romantic movie, but it will not always be so, since every person has positive and negative characteristics that are usually seen when there is more confidence in the relationship. These hidden features may cause a distaste.

If you want to discover what is the least attractive thing about love for you, take this visual test.

Look at the image and identify one of all the figures inside it. The one you identify first is the one with the answer. Go to the bottom so you know the meaning.

Visual test. (Photo: Capture)

1. The astronomer:

If you saw the astronomer first, what you find least attractive about falling in love is allowing yourself to be vulnerable.

You've read the books, you've done your homework, and you know that to foster intimacy that goes all the way, you need to allow yourself to be vulnerable, but for you it's completely different, to the point that it seems silly.

Try to remember that even if you have experienced a difficult situation before, there is no way of knowing what will happen in the future. The best thing we can all do is learn from our mistakes, stay humble and decide not to be afraid to let love in.

2. The telescope:

If you saw the telescope first, what attracts you least about falling in love is knowing that the person you love has flaws.

You know that no one is perfect, but for you there is something overwhelming and horrible the first moment you realize that the person you love is not always going to live up to your expectations.

Unfortunately, leaving someone the moment you realize they are a human being with virtues and errors will not solve your problems. No matter who you love, there will always be a time when you will realize that all people have their imperfections. Focus on embracing reality instead of running away from it.

3. The face:

If you saw the face first, what you find less attractive about falling in love is the pretty twist of romanticism.

You know it's nice, but you're also realistic and you hate knowing that something as insignificant as “having feelings” could impact you as it does with other mere mortals.

Accept that happiness can come with the territory and it is not something to make fun of. Some people go through entire lives without experiencing “that nice and cheesy”, if you lived it and harassed you, avoid being selfish because everyone lives according to their times.

4. The bridge:

If you saw the bridge first, what you find least attractive about falling in love is the way it can consume your time.

Of course, everyone goes through the so-called “love nest” period when they start dating someone, but you fear that taking this time could make your friends resent you, or worse, forget you!

But don't worry because everyone knows that balancing friendships with a romantic relationship is not an easy task, but you learn and you can. Be easy with yourself and take the time you need to get into the rhythm of things. Remember that real friends will still be there when you're ready to reconnect.

