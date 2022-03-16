Van Gogh's successful sensory and immersive exhibition lands in Brazil

Sao Paulo, 16 Mar After a successful tour of Europe and the United States, the fever for sensory and immersive experiences is now landing in Brazil through an exhibition that offers a journey through the works of the post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. Set on an area of more than 2,000 square meters, the exhibition “Beyond Van Gogh” will open its doors this Thursday to the public with an invitation to “feel” more than 300 works by the Dutch genius, thanks to a sensory and digital show that combines a diversity of lights, arts, colors, music and forms. “It's a new way of experiencing art and culture that has never been experienced before”, because “all that technology generates that feeling of emotion and feelings. There is a lot of sensitivity,” cultural producer Andrés Naftali said at a press conference on Wednesday. Despite a short career and life, Van Gogh (1853-1890) immortalized on his colorful canvases the endless stumbling blocks and disappointments that marked his career, which, albeit belatedly, would make him one of the main references of post-impressionism in the world. Now, spectators have the opportunity to enter their magical world and scrutinize works such as “The Potato Eaters”, “The Sunflowers”, “Coffee Terrace at Night”, “Vincent's Room in Arles” or “The Yellow House”, among many others. You can also immerse yourself in “The Starry Night” and get a glimpse of what was once seen from the window of the painter's room during his stay in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, where he voluntarily entered after a psychotic break and produced some of the best-known works of his career. Immersed in the changing images that fill the hall, always led by a soundtrack and live musical and theatrical shows, visitors also accompany how smoke leaves the pipe embodied in the paintings or witness the curious looks of the Dutch painter eternalized in his self-portraits. In the blink of an eye, the hitherto immense field of sunflowers becomes a cozy café of a bucolic French villa. Yet another flash and a peaceful place in the Netherlands gives rise to a night full of bright stars in the sky. Seconds later, almost instantly, the light transforms, the colors change and the figures take on other shapes, in a cycle that repeats every 35 minutes. “Beyond Van Gogh”, which will run until July 3 at the Morumbi shopping center in Sao Paulo, lands in Brazil after a prestigious tour of several cities in Europe and the United States, and promises to consolidate itself as a success also in Latin America, as it will also travel to other countries in the region. CHIEF nbo/cfa (photo) (video)