US Senate urges Putin to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 15 (EFE News) .- The US Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to investigate the Russian army against possible Ukrainian war crimes. The resolution serves to support investigations initiated by the Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the request of about 40 countries, but does not have the same effect as the law. The text of the resolution passed by the Senate denounces “war crimes committed by Russian troops and military commanders under the direction of President Vladimir Putin, crimes against humanity and systematic violations of human rights.” It also expresses the support of the Senate for the investigation of war crimes carried out against Putin, his government or the Russian army, or crimes against humanity. The resolution was promoted by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said in a television interview earlier this month that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is to “interfere with Putin” by someone from Russia. The White House had to respond, saying that killing a foreign leader is not part of US policy.EFE News BPM/CFA