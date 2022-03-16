US Senate favors repeal of rules requiring wearing masks

Washington, March 16, the United States Senate passed a resolution abolishing a federal rule requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on airplanes and other forms of public transport. In the House of Representatives, where the Democrats occupy the majority, this rule will almost certainly not be passed, and the White House has already warned that US President Joe Biden may reject it. The proposal was promoted by Republican Senator Rand Paul, who fiercely advocates individual freedom, who believes that the government should play a minimal role. The bill was approved by 57 senators, including 8 Democrats, and 40 refused. Only the Republican Party, Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney voted to keep masks in public transport with the Democrats. Some Democrats know that wearing masks helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they decided to end this rule because they believe that wearing masks at the time of the current pandemic is up to citizens to wear masks or not. Earlier this month, the Biden government announced the renewal of the rule requiring the wearing of masks on public transport until April 18, which has been in effect for several months. Due to the pandemic, restrictions have been decreasing for several weeks in the United States, and more and more states are withdrawing regulations that mandate the use of masks and no longer require proof of vaccination to enter stores or restaurants. At the end of February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed recommendations on the use of masks, noting that people living in less contagious areas may stop using masks. supremacy BPM/CFA