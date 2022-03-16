US drones will allow “to strike a blow to Russia”, says the Pentagon

Washington, 16 Mar The drones that US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his country will send to Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion will serve to “deal a blow to Russia”. This was stated by a high-ranking US Defense official in a call with journalists, where he did not want to specify whether the drones will be armed or whether they will be solely for surveillance. Biden reported on Wednesday the shipment of 100 US drones to Ukraine and assured that he will help that country acquire “higher-range” anti-aircraft systems to defend itself against Russian bombings. The US Defense source refused to provide further details about the drones, which will be shipped “as quickly as possible”, adding that Russia's advance continues to stagnate near Kiev, where there has been no “tangible” progress. Faced with this situation, Moscow is moving its forces from the rear to the forefront, the US official said. According to the US, since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has launched more than 980 missiles into Ukrainian territory. So far, the Pentagon has not seen any indication that Russia will launch an amphibious assault on the Black Sea town of Odessa, despite increased attacks on the town by Russian naval artillery. Biden made the announcement on Wednesday that the drones would be sent to Ukraine in a speech at the White House, in which he ordered the delivery of an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky's passionate speech online to the US Congress. The White House later specified in a statement that 100 “unmanned tactical air systems” will be sent to Ukraine, within a package that also includes 800 new Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, bringing to more than 1,400 those provided to that country in the last year. The United States will also deliver another 9,000 anti-armor shells to Ukraine, including an additional 2,000 Javelin missiles, 6,000 AT-4 anti-tank rocket launchers and 1,000 lighter weapons used to destroy armored vehicles. Assistance also includes 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns, as well as more than 20 million bullets and ammunition for these firearms. CHIEF ssa/llb