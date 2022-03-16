US accuses five people of spying for China and harassing dissidents

New York, 16 Mar US authorities on Wednesday accused five people of working for the Chinese Secret Police spying on and harassing Chinese citizens residing in the United States and critical of the Beijing government. The suspects are charged in three separate cases initiated by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office and have so far resulted in three arrests in New York, while two of the defendants - residents of China - have not been captured. All of them, according to prosecutors, participated in conspiracies to harm Chinese citizens living in the US and “whose political positions and actions do not like” the Chinese government. In one case, one of the defendants is accused of trying to stop the candidacy to the US Congress of one of the students who led the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 and who later settled in the United States and served in its army. According to the prosecution, the man hired a private detective to look for information that could harm the candidate and, if not found, fabricated or even physically attacked. In another case, three of the defendants allegedly planned to destroy pieces by a Chinese artist living in Los Angeles and critical of Beijing, and installed equipment to spy on him. Another of the men, meanwhile, is accused of using his contacts in the Chinese community of New York to gather information about activists and dissidents and transfer it to the Government. In a statement, those responsible for the investigation stressed that these cases show how far the Chinese authorities are willing to go to “attack the rule of law and freedom” in the United States. “The United States will not tolerate blatantly illegal actions against US residents, on US soil, that undermine our valuable values and rights,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace. Washington has recently launched a new judicial strategy aimed at neutralizing the alleged threat from foreign governments and replacing one created during the Donald Trump Administration, focused specifically on Chinese espionage and which had been criticized for fostering prejudice against citizens of that country. country. CHIEF mvs/fixed/cfa