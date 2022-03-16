Tickets sold out in a few hours for Karol G's concert in Guayaquil

Quito, 16 Mar Tickets for the concert that Colombian singer Karol G will give on June 3 in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil sold out this Wednesday a few hours after it went on sale. Early in the morning, the promoters of the reggaetonera concert in Ecuador's second most important city posted the sold-out poster on social networks, after internet sales began at midnight. The producer asked to watch out for a “surprise” to Karol G's followers in Guayaquil, because on social networks there were numerous requests for a new concert to be organized in this city, from those who had run out of tickets. Karol G will perform in Guayaquil at the Voltaire Coliseum, an indoor venue that can accommodate about 10,000 people and where the price of tickets ranged from $46.50 for the grandstand to $176.50 for the “bichota” area, the closest to the stage. This will be Karol G's second concert in Ecuador as part of his “Bichota Tour”, as he previously plans to perform on June 2 in Quito, whose tickets will go on sale this Saturday, March 19, also online. In addition to Ecuador, the Colombian's tour will begin in her native country and will also have performances in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador. CHIEF fgg/laa