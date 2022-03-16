The Strasbourg Court will stop examining cases against Russia

Strasbourg (France), 16 Mar The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will stop examining the claims filed against Russia, following the expulsion of that country from the Council of Europe approved by the Committee of Ministers, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the European Court. Following the decision that Russia should cease as a member of the Council of Europe as of today, the ECHR “has decided to suspend consideration of all claims against Russia pending consideration of the legal consequences of this resolution for the work of the Court”. Article 58 of the European Convention on Human Rights provides for a period of six months for further consideration of cases since a State party repeals the Convention or when it ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe. As of January 1 of this year Russia was the country with the most pending claims before the Court of Strasbourg, with 17,013, 24.2% of the total. That is, almost one in four outstanding cases concerns Russia. Last year alone, nearly 10,000 lawsuits were received against Russia. Since Russia acceded to the Convention in 1998, the ECHR has completed the examination of 174,702 applications (7,214 judgments), far from 114,025 in Turkey (6,498), 45,091 in Italy (3,468), 34,307 by France (1,243) and 14,020 by Spain (278). On 25 February, the Committee of Ministers, the decision-making body of the Council of Europe, suspended Russia's participation in the Council of Europe, following the invasion of Ukraine. Without Russia as a State party to the Convention, almost 146 million Russian citizens will be left unprotected from it. CHIEF ha/lmpg/ah