The right to abortion reaches the draft of the new Chilean Constitution

Santiago, Chile, March 15 Plenary Session of the Constitutional Convention of Chile, which is responsible for drafting the country's new Magna Carta, approved on Tuesday an article on rights regarding sex and reproductive law that establishes the termination of pregnancy, to draft the final text that will be a referendum this year. With a visa with 108 votes, 39 votes against and 6 abstentions, “everyone has sexual and reproductive rights, which includes, among other things, the right to decide in a free, independent and informed way about the exercise of sexuality, reproduction, pleasure and contraception.” In the second paragraph, the article “states pay particular attention to gender, inclusion and cultural relevance, ensuring the exercise of sexual and reproductive rights without discrimination (...) The ability of all women and people to endure, conditions of pregnancy, spontaneous termination of pregnancy, childbirth and spontaneous and protected motherhood”. “We were given a mission after a painful refusal from the Congress of the Republic, which did not take into account the necessary measures that our country would take to establish fundamental rights. Today we are breaking the cycle of exclusion and discrimination in the history of the Constitution. We had to wait 200 years.” Barbara Sepúlveda, an existing component of the Communist Party, said. This is a historical vote expected by thousands in South American countries, a scene of a strong wave of feminists who have played a leading role throughout the country in recent years, including the Day of Protests that were replicated in all cities at the end of 2019. Legal abortion is a historical demand of feminist groups in Latin America, where only four states have decriminalized: Argentina, Colombia (up to 24 states), Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and Mexico. Various studies have shown that by 2017, approximately 70,000 abortions were performed each year in Chile, all of which are hidden. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 1,827 legal abortions were registered in Chile between 2018 and 2020, suggesting that tens of thousands of women are still illegally terminating their pregnancies.