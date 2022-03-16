The Fed raises Rates for the First Time Since 2018 to Combat High Inflation

Marc Arcas Washington, 16 Mar The US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday the first interest rate hike since 2018 in a shift towards a contractive monetary policy to combat the high inflation in the country, aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US central bank raised the official interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, placing it in a range of between 0.25% and 0.5%, after two years anchored at levels close to 0 to try to mitigate the effects of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy. In an official statement at the end of its two-day meeting, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system announced that it expects several more increases in the future (up to six this year), by ending 2022 with an interest rate of around 1.875% (one point higher than expected in December). Fed officials also said they expect to start reducing their US sovereign debt portfolio in the near future. All this with the aim of shifting, after two years from a strong expansionary monetary policy, to a contractive one that reduces the amount of money in circulation and lowers the pressure on prices to fight inflation. “The likelihood of a recession this year is not particularly high, given the great strength of the economy and the vigor of the labor market,” Fed President Jerome Powell told a press conference when asked whether the entity's new restrictive policy could lead to a contraction of the US economy. Powell assured that the US will be able to withstand this policy change by the Fed without too much trouble, and reiterated that what is really worrying right now is inflation, which will take “significantly longer than expected” to return to levels of a certain normality. In this regard, the two-day meeting of the central bank also served to update the economic forecasts for 2022 and the following two years. MORE INFLATION, LESS GROWTH IN 2022 By 2022, the Fed increased inflation forecast from 2.6 to 4.3 per cent, while lowering the economic growth rate from 4 per cent estimated last December to 2.8 per cent. However, it maintained its forecast of closing 2022 with an unemployment rate of 3.5%, and it does not expect it to rise again until 2024, when it would do so very slightly, by a tenth to 3.6%. The central bank expects inflation to moderate next year and fall to 2.7% - much closer to its target of 2% annually - and even more so in 2024 to 2.3%. In terms of growth, the Fed forecasts a rise of 2.2 per cent in 2023 and 2 per cent the following year. Last week, it became known that the Consumer Price Index in the United States (CPI, what the final consumer pays) soared in February to 7.9% - four tenths above that of January - which is the highest record of consumer prices in this country since the beginning of 1982. In addition to inflationary pressures that had already been experienced for months, the Fed also cited in its statement the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is causing “tremendous human and economic damage” and which is contributing to even higher prices. “Russia's invasion of Ukraine is hampering the recovery of global supply chains, as well as causing problems in the global supply of energy and food,” Powell said at his press conference. An interesting point on Wednesday was that the decision to raise rates by 0.25 points was not unanimous, as is customary in this body, but that one of the regional governors, James Bullard of St. Louis (Missouri), stood out and voted against being in favor of an even more aggressive rise, half a point. CHIEF arc/afs (video) (audio)