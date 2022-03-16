The blow to CJNG, CDN, and Sinaloa cartel was a coincidence over the weekend. Sedena

According to the Minister of Defense (Sedena), the operation affecting the structure of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel (CJNG), the northeastern cartel and the Sinaloa cartel, caught one of the most desired kingpins for coinciding over the weekend. Texas and Tamaulipas

One day and earlier, four important targets of the main drug cartels operating in the United States were arrested, but according to federal authorities, this strategy took shape and there were several months of intelligence measures and troop movements to reach it.

The main leader of the organization, and most importantly, was late March 13, when Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, the founder and leader of the Northeast Cartel and the armed arm of the Hell Army, was arrested. The result was a Zetas's struggle with Gulf cartel cells.

Earlier, agents from the Mexican Navy Secretariat coordinated measures to find Aldrin Miguel Jarquín Jarquín Jarquín Jarquín Jarquín, a CJNG lieutenant who led the trafficking of weapons and chemical precursors in the port of Colima Manzanillo in Zapopan, Jalisco.

However, it will not be the only forces of Nemesio Osseguera Cervantes El Menzo, since Christian “N”, El Zorro, who are active in the Mexican state in Zapopan, were also arrested and built a safe housing in municipalities such as Calimaya, Metepec, Mexicalchingo and Tenango del Valle.

While in Chiapas, federal authorities captured Antonio Leonel Camacho Mendoza, alias Osama bin Laden and/or 300 people. From the south-east, he was transported to Chihuahua, where the criminal act was confirmed with Gente Nueva, the armed arm of the Sinaloa cartel.

Information in development...