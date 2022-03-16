Texas oil drops 1.45% to $95.04 per barrel

New York, 16 Mar The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) fell on Wednesday for the third consecutive day, dropping 1.45 per cent, to $95.04 per barrel, on a day affected by hopes that talks between Russia and Ukraine will progress and an increase in inventory in the US. According to data at the end of operations on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), WTI futures contracts for delivery in April subtracted $1.40 from the previous close. The value of Texas crude oil thus fell to its lowest level since February 25, after the US government announced the first increase in its crude inventory in the last three weeks, which rose 4.3 million barrels in the week of March 7. According to analysts, reserves were expected to increase by only 200,000 barrels, so the supply of the product in the US is higher than expected, a factor that has cooled the price of crude oil along with the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine. Experts, however, continue to point to the possibility in the future that the Ukrainian conflict and the resulting sanctions against Russia will cause a supply interruption, which could lead to a market deficit if other crude oil producers do not increase their production. This is one of the first days in several weeks in which “black gold” is not the victim of significant volatility, which in the last week has led WTI to exceed $123 at the close to reach $96.44 yesterday. Some experts warn, however, that there is too much optimism about the possible end of the war: “We are living from headline to title,” said the director of the energy securities agency Mizuho, Robert Yawger. On the other hand, natural gas contracts for delivery in April totaled 18 cents to $4.74 per thousand cubic feet, and gasoline contracts due the same month dropped by one cent, to $2.99 per gallon. CHIEF hc/fixed/dmt