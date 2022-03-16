Tecatito Corona doesn't know if it's a good idea to return to Mexico for events like Queretaro: “That's why my family and I think so”

The images of the pitched fight that the animation groups from Querétaro and Atlas starred in Matchday 9 of the BBVA League have left psychological consequences on both people and strangers. World-class footballers have spoken out about this, as was the case with Rafa Márquez and Ronaldinho, who at some point in their remarkable careers played in one of the two teams.

The last to comment on the matter was Jesús Tecatito Corona, a player for the Mexican National Team and Sevilla, referring to the events that took place in Querétaro as “that kind of thing” for which he and his family doubt whether it is a good idea to return to their country. “Mexico is my country, I love it and I love it, but for those things you say: 'it is changing bad' and I think about it. I would like to go back to Monterrey or whatever club I want to take, but that's why we thought about it, my family and I”.

Jesús Corona, who made his debut with the first team of the Monterrey Rayados on August 7, 2010, did not want to enter into any more controversy on the subject and described what happened in Queretaro as “disastrous”. “I know that ugly things happen elsewhere, but there were children and families there, there were deaths... They say no, I didn't see anything anymore. You see incredible images that can't be happening,” he told the newspaper Marca.

The Mexican footballer performed well in his team's victory over West Ham Reuters/Marcelo Del Pozo

Last March 10, in the Europa League, Sevilla beat West Ham 1-0 in the first game of the round of 16, in a match that had Tecatito as the starter and that again had a good performance with the Andalusian. Among his highlights during the 88 minutes he played, in the 64th minute he had the opportunity to put 2-0 on the scoreboard, because after an extraordinary play in which he pumped the ball over an opponent, he shot at the goal and shook the goal defended by Alphonse Areola.

Unfortunately for Tecatito, Kurt Zouma carried out a surgical sweep and managed to deflect the ball, so the Sevillian winger had to drown out the goal cry after a fantastic play.

Corona will play the return of the engagement in London this Thursday, March 17; same day that Betis de Guardado and Lainez visit Frankfurt and Gutiérrez travel to Denmark for each one to sentence the qualifying round towards the quarterfinals of their respective competitions.

Ronaldinho regretted the tragedy in Corregidora

Ronaldinho Gaúcho remembered his time in the Liga MX with the White Roosters (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, better known as Ronaldinho, recalled his time with the Queretano team and regretted the events, declaring that he did not imagine that something like this had happened in the stadium that hosted him in the last years of his professional career.

“I've seen everything that happened in Queretaro. It's hard to believe. I, who lived there, never imagined that something like this could happen. I send a big hug there in Querétaro, to all the friends I've made. I hope that soon they will be able to have a normal life, a normal football,” he said at a press conference minutes before participating in the 10th Investiture Ceremony of the Hall of Fame in Pachuca, Hidalgo.

Seven years before the Queretaro White Roosters complicated their stay in the Liga MX by violent acts in their stadium, Ronaldinho shone and demonstrated his qualities on the court of the Corregidora Stadium.

