Teams will be easier even in the shortest pre-season.

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA (AP) — On Thursday, when the pre-season game starts, there may not be many major players.

Arizona Diamondbacks is one of eight clubs that open a schedule of exhibitions that day, three weeks later than schedule.They will face the Colorado Rockies in Salt Riverfield.

If their strategy sets the tone for other organizations, it will be difficult for the caliber athletes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Max Scherzer, Mike Trout or Clayton Kershaw to hit bats or throw straight ahead.

Torey Lovullo, manager of Diamondbacks, said this week that “none of the players who arrived here on Monday will ask them to prepare on the 17th.” “All players who will participate in their first match against the Rocky Mountains are in a minor camp.”

Lovulo said Monday was the first day when he got a chance to actually see the performance of Major League players. The 5th grade manager stated that he was impressed by the way the players were prepared amid the uncertainty of lockdown.

He added that this will affect estimates of when to place starters in pre-season matches.

“We will dig it and see when they enter the ground and the playing field,” said Lovulo. I said that. “But it will not be the case on the first day or the second day.”

The 30 teams from the major teams will have plenty of backup options available for their first game. Even during the strike, the Minor League camps went as planned.

In other words, 40 athletes who did not receive a salary have been training for several weeks.

Major League players, even those who have trained themselves, try to catch up.

Aaron Boone, manager of the Yankees, said his main pitchers would hardly climb the mound in the match before Sunday. Other players can work a little from Friday and Saturday.

“It all depends on the player, in one way or another you have to listen to where your body is, what is reflected in the game.” Boone said. “I think there will be two bats in the first three to five innings. Obviously, there is a calendar, but we want to be smart. That's why it's also important that these people can join the game and build it up gradually.”