Taylor Fritz defeats Jaume Munnar in Indian Wells to advance to second round

Sports writing (USA), March 15 American tennis player Taylor Fritz won the 20th place in the ATP ranking, and defeated Spanish rival Jaume Munar (Jaume Munar) with 3 sets with parts 6-4, 2-6 and 7-6 (2) in the third round of Indian Wells Masters. After winning two qualifying rounds and two main draw rounds, Fritz had to reach the limit against Munar, who reached this match, but succumbed to the final tie-breaker after an intense 2-hour and 49-minute battle. The Spaniards said goodbye to the Californian desert after playing a high-level tournament, and in the previous round they saved three match balls to defeat compatriot Pablo Carreño. This Tuesday he recovered after losing his first set with great regret because he missed eight break opportunities and was punished last year by one of the two who was awarded to Fritz 6-4 in favor of the American semi-finalist of Indian Wells. The effect that was lacking in the first set was seen in the second set, and Munar regained equality with a solid 6-2 by converting two “break” balls at his disposal. This year, the Spanish player, who is the fourth finalist in Melbourne, started the decisive set badly and saw him lose 1-4 while taking a break with shortcomings, but he raised his level and recovered until he forced a tie-breaker. But this time it was Fritz who was able to cope with the tension better. He scored all the points for his service and went ahead 5-2 in front of Munar, who lost confidence. In particular, he complained about a bad ball pot with 4-2 on the scoreboard, which caused an unforced error and paved the way for Fritz's round pass. Fritz's next rival will be Alex De Minaur, an Australian from Spain who eliminated the American Tommy Paul (7-6 (2) and 6-2). Among other results this Tuesday, Italy Matteo Berrettini, who is the sixth place in the world ranking, beat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 and 7-5. The Spanish Rafael Nadal is the highest seed in the tournament after the removal of German Alexander Zverev (number 3) and Daniil Medvedev (1st place) of Russia. Nadal will be playing against Riley Opelka from the United States in the 16th round this Wednesday. AM/Cave