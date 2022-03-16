Sánchez receives support from Slovakia to boost its gas interconnections

Bratislava, 16 Mar The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, received the support of his Slovak counterpart, Eduard Heger, on Wednesday to promote its energy interconnections and, in particular, the Midcat gas pipeline, the gas connection project with France that is paralyzed. Sánchez met with Heger in the Slovak capital on the first trip of his tour of several EU countries to try to reach a common position on energy market reform before the Brussels European Council on 24 and 25 March. For the Spanish chief executive, such reform was necessary in the face of the increase in electricity prices that began months ago, but it is becoming more urgent now due to the economic and social consequences of the Ukrainian war. The response to the attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it must be the unity of the EU in condemning such action, in solidarity with Ukraine and in the advancement of its foreign and security policy. In that chapter it considered “decisive” to reduce the fragmentation of the industrial base of defence technology in the EU and to “scale up” the defence industry. “That is where Spain is going to take a step forward,” he said, referring later to the reform of the energy market. Sánchez said that Spain can contribute much more decisively than ever to the supply of energy to the whole of Europe thanks to its liquefied natural gas and regasification capabilities. To this end, he believes it is essential that all this capacity be interconnected to the European market. He added to this the need to increase the number of suppliers, alternative energy sources to gas and to carry out structural reform of the energy market. “We have to resolve it,” he added before expressing his confidence that progress will be made on this issue at next week's European Council. Heger, who recalled that Slovakia, bordering Russia, is at the beginning of the gas chain coming from that country, hoped that over time it will be able to rely less on that source. The Slovak Prime Minister highlighted that Spain has a powerful infrastructure for liquefied natural gas and supported advancing the interconnection represented by the Midcat gas pipeline to allow its supply to Europe. “Our countries can seek common solutions,” he said before arguing that the EU should seek other alternatives to avoid shortages of supply. Sánchez took the opportunity to transfer Spain's solidarity to the countries bordering Ukraine in the face of the situation they are experiencing due to the arrival of refugees “Spain will once again be an example of solidarity in the reception of refugees. We have everything ready. We have everything planned so that when we are asked for that solidarity, you will have it”, he added. Heger thanked that solidarity, called Spain “a very important partner and friend” and cited ties such as the 12,000 Slovenians living in Spanish territory, tourism flows, investments or the seven bilingual institutes in his country. Like his Spanish counterpart, he said that the European Union can strengthen its leadership if it works more together, as he believes was demonstrated during the coronavirus pandemic. CHIEF BB/Ads (photo) (video)