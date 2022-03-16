Pedro Castillo: 10 most outstanding phrases of the president after his message to the Congress of the Republic

Pedro Castillo went to the Congress of the Republic to deliver a message to the Nation. In the midst of the questions, after the approval of the second vacancy motion, the president spoke about the issues that would involve him in acts of corruption.

In addition to this, the head of state clarified certain points on which he has been pointed out during these seven months of office.

PEDRO CASTILLO'S 10 MOST OUTSTANDING PHRASES BEFORE THE CONGRESS

1.- The marine, land and air sovereignty of the Peruvian State is respected and unchanged!

2.- I never mentioned that Bolivia has access to the sea with sovereignty over our territory and I would never do it either.

3.- I call on Peruvian women to the strongest and broadest unity, let us have faith and confidence in the future of the country.

4.- It is time to put an end to petty disputes and work towards the great national objectives.

5.- It is time to end polarization and uncertainty, which impede our growth and development.

6.- The Office of the Ombudsman, an institution responsible for the defense of the fundamental rights of the community, also has a representative with an expired mandate, dedicated to promoting the vacancy of the President of the Republic.

7.- I ask you to face the monster of corruption together.

8.- Have we forgotten the damage that Odebrecht and his Peruvian consortiae have done in recent years? We have let through the more than 50 billion soles that have cost us to lose thousands of schools or hospitals.

9.- If any countryman or family member is involved in corruption, let the authorities proceed immediately.

10.- It is time, gentlemen, congressmen, for us to look for points of coincidence.

Pedro Castillo.

REACTIONS TO CASTILLO'S SPEECH TO PERU'S CONGRESS

After President Pedro Castillo delivered his message to the Nation from the Congress of the Republic, some parliamentarians did not hesitate to speak out and criticize the president after what I said.

Given this, Avanza País congressman Alejandro Cavero asked President Pedro Castillo to translate his speech before the plenary into events such as the change of ministers and real policies.

“From words we have to translate into deeds. Staff ultimately determine policy and if changes are not made in the people who lead public policies in ministries, how can we talk about fighting corruption with people who are terribly questioned in the Cabinet,” he said.

“He acknowledged in his speech that the State is in crisis, including the central Government and he himself acknowledged its inability and asked us to help, in good time, to work structural and substantive reforms. Hopefully we can agree, but let's get to the facts, translate the speech into facts, change of ministers and real politics,” he added.

In turn, legislator Katy Ugarte (Free Peru) ruled out that Castillo Terrones would dissolve Congress. “(What is the surprise of the message?) We, who met with the president yesterday, have never been there any talk of closing the Congress, on the contrary. The president is a person who talks and listens. (...) For no time has it been through the president's head to give a surprise that destabilizes the Government, not at all, there is no such thing,” he said in an interview with Exitosa.

For his part, Jorge Montoya did not hesitate to call the head of state a “liar”.

“Receiving President Castillo was a mistake of congress, [...], The president is a liar and it has been proven first he says he knows a person and then says no, the lie is filmed”.

KEEP READING