Nick Kyrgios is first placed in the Indian Wells quarterfinisher for retirement from Sinner

Australian Nick Kyrgios advanced to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 on Wednesday due to the departure of Italian Jannick Sinner and his next rival could be Spaniard Rafa Nadal.

Sinner, tenth in the ATP in his 20s, retired before Wednesday's clash against Kyrgios due to illness, organizers said.

The controversial Kyrgios, currently ranked 132nd in the ATP, thus becomes the first tennis player to advance to the quarterfinals in the desert Indian Wells.

His next rival will come out of Wednesday's clash between favorite Rafa Nadal and American Reilly Opelka.

Kyrgios, 26, will play his first quarterfinals of an ATP tournament since 2019 and the first of a Masters 1000 from Cincinnati in 2017.

Along with fellow countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios won the doubles title of the Australian Open in January, the first Grand Slam of the year.

